Who's secret force boosting Meghan Markle's Hollywood dreams?

Meghan Markle sets her eyes on the one secret force that may help her achieve what she wants

Meghan Markle has made one thing clear to Prince Harry that she will rest only when she reaches her goals and fulfils her dreams.

The Duchess of Sussex's struggle to revive her career in Hollywood continues even after five years. She has set her eyes on the one secret force that may help her achieve what she wants.

The former actress and her royal husband Harry have reportedly sought Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner's help to save their reputation after being given cold shoulders by A-listers.

Meghan and Harry's appearance at Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash on November 8 was also part of their efforts to remain in the spotlight with their Hollywood connections.

The Sussexes even got an opportunity to rub shoulders with Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Adele and Martha Stewart.

They were showing off how familier they were to the showbiz stars, kissing up to anyone with a bold-faced name.

Harry's wife has been trying to get closer to Kris for years, paying the utmost respect to the Kardashian-Jenner family and their network of friends.

There are speculations that Meghan believes her new friendship with Jenner and her family will mark a fresh start for her and Harry, who have been struggling to become stars since quitting the British royal family and moving to California in 2020.

Meghan and Harry have already been shunned by Taylor Swift, George Clooney and Beckhams, who are allegedly less impressed by their personalities.