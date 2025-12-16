WWE Raw bombshell: Masked man helping 'The Vision' finally revealed

The mystery of the masked man has finally been solved on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw Event on Monday, December 15, 2025.

A mysterious masked man had been helping The Vision since Survivor Series: War Games, leaving fans wondering about his true identity.

In the main event match on Monday Night Raw, Jake Paul faced a tough challenge against Rey Mysterio and the masked man appeared to help Paul before unmasking himself.

Fans went wild as the masked man was revealed to be WWE superstar Austin Theory, putting an end to speculation started since the premium live event on November 29. He had been using Seth Rollins’ signature Stomp on opponents.

Raw was full of drama as Paul Heyman distracted the referee, allowing theory to hit the Stomp on Mysterio, pulling a win for Jake Paul.

CM Punk ran into the ring to save Mysterio but Theory had already jumped out of the ring and unmasked himself while standing in the crowd, revealing a new headshaved look.

Heyman, the mastermind behind everything, was adamant that he knew nothing about the attacker even when talking to WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce.

It appears that Austin Theory has now officially joined The Vision on WWE as speculations before the War Games suggested.