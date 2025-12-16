 
Jack Black reacts hilariously to Elle Fanning “hottest man” claim

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning previously gushed about Jack Black in an interview

Geo News Digital Desk
December 16, 2025

Jack Black was caught off guard by Elle Fanning’s unexpected praise.

Previously, the Sentimental Value star sat down with her sister Dakota Fanning on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector interview, where Elle admitted that she finds Jack to be "sex on legs", "the perfect man" and "the hottest man I've ever seen in my life."

Jack along with his Anaconda co-star Paul Rudd was shown the video of the girls talking about him. 

He listened to the video with his eyes closed and a smile on his face. Once the clip ended he shared weighed in on Elle’s confession.

"Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia?" said the Kung Fu Panda star. "Where when you look at yourself, you're like, 'Oh, I'm so ugly,' but really you're like this gorgeous creature?”

He added, “I think she's got like the opposite of that, where she looks at me, which objectively is a goblin gremlin, and she sees this gorgeous creature apparently. She has goblin dysmorphia."

The Nacho Libre actor went on to express his gratitude to the Maleficent star, saying, "I appreciate the compliment, but I have to close my eyes, because I can't quite process what I'm hearing there. But thank you, Elle."

Paul chimed in saying that he totally understands Elle’s point of view, continuing, "I really do. I adore you, Jack. As does America! As does the world! Elle's got it right."

Their upcoming film, Anaconda follows lifelong friends Doug (Jack) and Griff (Paul) head to Amazon to film a low-budget film, but their project descends into chaos when they encounter a giant serpent in the jungle.

Anaconda is slated for release on December 25.

