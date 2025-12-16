Classic Disney villain to take center stage in next live-action movie

Disney is once again dipping into its vault for its next live-action endeavor, but this time the spotlight will not be on a hero or heroin but a familiar foe.

The studio is developing a spinoff film centered on Beauty and the Beast antagonist Gaston.

While the plot details remain tightly under wraps, the project is expected to reimagine a classic villain’s story from a fresh perspective, expanding the studio’s ever-growing slate of live-action adaptations.

Reportedly, the script will be written by David Callaham, who boasts major film credits under his belt including Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Notably, Luke Evans, who played the character of Gaston in the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast - starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens - is not expected to reprise the role.

According to Deadline, Disney is aiming for a “fresh start” with the character, meaning the role of Gaston will be recast.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time the villainous character is considered to be the star.

Previously Disney slept on the idea of a live-action spinoff series featuring Josh Gad and Luke reprising their roles as LeFou and Gaston.

Several years ago that project, titled The Little Town, never moved forward.