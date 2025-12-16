Why did 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown snub GMA?

Millie Bobby Brown missed 'Good Morning America' due to injury

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown revealed the reason she missed her scheduled appearance on Good Morning America this week.

Brown shared with her fans in a recorded message aired on GMA's Monday episode that she suffered an injury due to which she couldn't attend the taping.

Brown's absence was immediately felt on the morning show, where Schnapp appeared solo to promote the upcoming final season of Duffer Brothers-directed series.

In her video, Brown tried to keep the mood light, joking with Schnapp before turning serious and expressing her disappointment at not being there in person.

"I'm really sorry I couldn't be there with you guys," the 21-year-old said as she tilted her camera angle to show her left arm in a sling.

She added with a frown, "I took a fall. I wanted to still participate in any way I could, because you know me, Noah, I have to make it about me."

"No, I'm very excited to ask you this question. I actually don't think I know the answer, considering I am your best friend. But what is your favorite family tradition to do at the holidays/favorite memory during the holiday season? Okay, I love you, good morning, and bye!" Brown ended her video note.

Schnapp responded warmly and told viewers he wished his close friend had been by his side.

The episode also debuted the first trailer for Stranger Things season five, Volume 2, which will premiere on Christmas Day.