Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie hold private meeting ahead of royal gathering

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a big decision to make as a royal reunion edges closer following a special invitation.

The two sisters have been going through a major dilemma as they both of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, have been strictly removed from royal events including all private royal family gatherings.

However, Beatrice and Eugenie are not only retaining their royal position and honours, they are also welcomed the upcoming Christmas at Sandringham along with King Charles and the other senior members of the royal family.

Now, it seems that the sisters are discussing their options as they held a low-key meeting on Friday to regroup and possibly come to a decision for the next step.

They met at Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair after a two-hour lunch as they were spotted leaving the establishment in daylight. They appeared in good spirits as they smiled and spoke to each other.

The princesses are reportedly feeling a “tug-of-love” dilemma especially for Beatrice. An insider told Mail on Sunday that the 37-year-old is “feeling particularly under pressure as she feels she 'has to be in three places at once' on Christmas Day”.

As for Eugenie, the insider suggested hat she is “far away from the drama” mostly because she divides her time between the UK and Portugal.

The sisters are torn to spend the last Christmas as Royal Lodge to assuage their parents amid the humiliation that they brought onto themselves. On the other hand, they have their allegiance to their uncle, who is King Charles and also responsible for the privileges they continue to enjoy as royals.