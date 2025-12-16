Josh Allen reacts on becoming dad as after Hailee Steinfeld pregnancy post

Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are preparing for an exciting new chapter as they expect their first child together.

The couple, both 29, announced the happy news on December 12, 2025, confirming that Steinfeld is pregnant. The announcement quickly made waves across both the sports and entertainment worlds, with fans and celebrities sharing their excitement.

The news was first revealed through Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter and later posted on Instagram. In the video, Allen sweetly kisses Steinfeld’s baby bump as she wears a cozy fleece sweater with the word “mother” written across it.

The post drew warm reactions from famous friends, including Millie Bobby Brown, Taylor Lautner, Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid, who filled the comments with congratulatory messages.

The pregnancy announcement came during a strong NFL season for Allen. Just days later, he led the Bills to a comeback win against the New England Patriots. Speaking after the game, Allen opened up about becoming a father.

“I've known for a long time, so it's not that crazy to me,” he said. “You know it's a really cool, special moment in my life and my wife's.”

Allen and Steinfeld began dating in 2023 and got engaged in November 2024 during a romantic Malibu beach proposal. They tied the knot on May 31, 2025, in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara surrounded by close friends and family.

Both have previously spoken about wanting to start a family, and fans are now watching as the couple balances growing careers with the journey into parenthood.