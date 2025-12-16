Prince William makes fun of butler's tanned skin

Prince William couldn’t help but burst out laughing at a mishap from former royal butler Grant Harrold, who once served King Charles at Birkhall.

In his new book, The Royal Butler, Harrold recalls the infamous 2005 spray tan incident.

Hoping to trade his “pasty white” complexion for a sun-kissed glow, he instead emerged looking more like an Oompa-Loompa than a bronzed Adonis.

The overpowering scent kept him off duty for two days, and Charles and Camilla reportedly asked him to stay away from dinner service though not before the tanned-butler made a memorable entrance.

The story took a comedic turn when Prince William stumbled upon Harrold in the kitchen, performing a double take. “What have you done?” the prince asked, eyes wide.

Harrold admitted the full-body spray tan, prompting William’s follow-up: “Is it everywhere? Is it on your toes?”

The answer, unfortunately for Harrold, was yes leading to one of the most awkward royal toe inspections in history.

Fast forward to today, and William appears just as relaxed but this time in a very different setting.

The dad of three starred in a new video with footballer Jill Scott for the centenary of Fields in Trust, the charity protecting parks, playgrounds and playing fields across the UK.