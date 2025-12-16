Princess Anne's red lip steals the show as royals sparkle at Buckingham Palace

It wasn’t just mince pies and carols at Buckingham Palace this week, Princess Anne added her own brand of festive flair to the royal pre‑Christmas lunch alongside husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Princess Royal elevated the seasonal spirit with a classic red lip, proving she’s just as stylish as she is steadfast in royal duty.

Anne’s appearance came as other senior royals gathered for King Charles’ annual holiday get together, a tradition continued from his mother’s reign that draws extended family to the palace ahead of Sandringham celebrations.

Also spotted arriving was Lady Helen Taylor, wrapped in a tan coat and magenta plaid scarf.

This year’s festivities carry an emotional note for Lady Helen, marking her first Christmas since the passing of her mother, the Duchess of Kent, in September.

Sophie pairing a chic checked brown coat with a striking Christmas‑tree green jumper because nothing says Yuletide quite like a bit of royal colour.

Meanwhile, Princess Alexandra greeted well wishers with a wave from her car, looking every bit the gracious cousin of the late Queen as she arrived for the gathering.

Princess Alexandra waving well‑wishers

With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also in attendance and their father, Andrew, notably absent amid ongoing controversies, the lunch underscored a family navigating both tradition and turbulence this holiday season.