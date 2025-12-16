Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes soggy solo ride while daughters dine at Palace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rides out the festivities from afar

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted keeping things decidedly low-key on horseback and soaked to the bone as Buckingham Palace was filled with festive cheer.

The disgraced royal, who will also skip Sandringham on Christmas Day, rode through Windsor Great Park in the pouring rain, dressed in a waterproof coat and riding hat, accompanied only by a staff member on a second horse.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family arrived at the London palace in high spirits.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie joined the Prince and Princess of Wales, their young children, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for the annual gathering, a festive alternative for those who don’t travel to Sandringham for the holidays.

Andrew’s solitary outing comes amid reports that he will eventually move to Marsh Farm near Wolferton once essential repairs are complete.

The palace has declined to name the property, emphasising that the King’s brother is now a “private citizen” and that Sandringham remains a “private estate.”

While he doesn’t have to leave Royal Lodge until October 2026, sources say progress is underway, with some of his belongings already in storage.

Elsewhere, Lady Sarah Chatto joined her family at the palace for the annual pre-Christmas lunch.

The 61-year-old royal was accompanied by her husband Daniel and elder son Sam along with her niece Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, all arriving in good spirits for the festive gathering.