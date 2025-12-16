Sarah Ferguson to repeat Harry's narrative for £10m: report

Sarah Ferguson ready to spill royal tea for £10m: report

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly decided to drop royal bombshells after being embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Amid royal snubs and downfall, Fergie has decided to make a career shift to secure her future.

Emily Andrews, a royal expert, has suggested that Beatrice and Eugenie's mother has planned to make a huge ammount with her “warts and all” book on the royal family.

A source revealed to Emily: “Sarah has been left devastated by the fallout from the Epstein email scandal. She's on edge, panicking, and has become a virtual recluse in the past weeks."

“She has nothing left to lose now, so she could easily sell another autobiography in the US - it worked for Harry.”

The Duke of Sussex released his controversial memoir “Spare” in 2023, and reportedly sold over 3.2million copies during its opening week, with 1.4m sold across the UK, US, and Canada on the release day alone.

She would be “willing to spill everything” in exchange for a “nest egg for the rest of her life”.

They revealed: “With no substantial income coming in, Sarah is now looking to follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and is willing to pen a tell-all memoir about her time with Andrew and how she was treated by the royal family after their split.

The insider revealed to the expert that Fergie has more material to share with the public than Harry and Meghan had, adding: “She has a lot of diaries and evidence of the backstabbing, scandals and cover-ups."

They went on to claim that it will only happen when she receives the right amount of money.

“She wants somewhere in the region of £10m and is actively open to offers," they added.

Fergie is forced to make money to maintain her lifestyle, which is only possible if she drops bombshells like Harry.

Royal author Andrew Lownie has also claimed that the former royal is concerned about where she will move to after leaving Royal Lodge.