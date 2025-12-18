Sarah Ferguson 'prepared' to tell 'unpleasant' stories: 'Royals at risk'

Sarah Ferguson posed a serious threat to the monarchy as her mother once revealed that she had "unpleasant" stories to tell.

The year 2025 turned Fergie's world upside down after her ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.

She suffered serious personal and professional setbacks and is currently hiding behind the walls of Royal Lodge.

However, her days at the massive royal mansion are also numbered. No further details about her future plans have been revealed as of now.

But a shocking statement by her late mother emerged in which she called Fergie a threat to the royals.

Following the infamous divorce of Sarah and Andrew, her mom, Susan Barrantes, told Italian magazine Gente, "Sarah will not accept easily losing her children, and if she does, she is prepared to tell stories that are not very pleasant about the English Crown."

Speaking of the same interview, royal author Andrew Lownie penned his bombshell biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, that Beatrice and Eugenie's mother "could always sell a kiss-and-tell memoir."

The royal expert shared that for Sarah, there was a threat at that time, and the "Royal Household knew it always would be."