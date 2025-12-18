Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor upsets Beatrice, Eugenie after Palace lunch

Beatrice, Eugenie receive ‘cruel’ reaction from Andrew after Palace lunch

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not taken it well that his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are continuing to enjoy the privileges of being in the royal fold while the doors are completely shut on him.

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly on the same page on the matter about Beatrice and Eugenie as they shouldn’t have to suffer because of the bad decisions their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have made.

The monarch had welcomed members of the royal family on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace to officially kick off the festive season. They had gathered for a family lunch before they all congregated at Sandringham estate for Christmas Day.

The King’s nieces were beaming as they joined Prince William and Princess Kate along with their three children. Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor were also present among other royals.

Although, they are understood to be left guilty after their disgraced father pulled a cruel move to make them feel guilty about meeting everyone as he appeared “solemn and gloomy” on the same day, pointed out body language expert Judi James.

“Andrew’s appearance could hardly be more designed to create a total visual contrast to that of his grinning, chuckling daughters, cocooned in the warmth of their car as they drove off to a joyful-looking family Xmas that he would apparently not be attending,” the expert told The Mirror.

She explained that if one “does not” want their loved ones to “to feel any trace of guilt” about carrying on their lives or enjoy a simple lunch, you would “wave them off cheerily” by not making yourself publicly visible in a ghost-like state.

The expert believed that the shamed royal had been deliberate to step out in the cold pouring rain to paint a picture of abandonment, a “complete contrast” to the demeanour of his daughters.