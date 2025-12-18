Queen Camilla keeps focus away from Kate, William’s moment in quiet move

Queen Camilla is keeping her focus on her tasks at hand as Prince William and Kate Middleton marked a special moment with their family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales finally dropped the much-awaited Christmas Card for 2025, sharing a delightful photo of the family taken by Josh Shinner in April. Fans gushed over the release from Kensington Palace and expressed their joy.

Meanwhile, Camilla is preparing for her royal duties and a personal celebration that she will hold with an important family member – one that William is not a fan of.

King Charles and his wife are hosting an important reception at St James’s Palace to honour the crew members from HMS Prince of Wales to mark the return from successful Operation HIGHMAST.

Ahead of her reception, Camilla, who is also the Lady Sponsor will hold an audience for the outgoing and incoming captains of the ship.

Other than that, Camilla’s eldest son, Tom Parker Bowles, is marking his 51st birthday on Thursday.

It was previously reported that the Prince of Wales is not a fan of Tom, more so than his brother Prince Harry, with whom he hasn’t spoken to in nearly three years.

“William doesn’t much like Camilla, despite having made peace with his father’s choices, and is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle,” royal insiders have revealed.

Tom has also clarified in an interview with People that he understands his place in the royal family and doesn’t push for more. “We are married in, we are not the royal family—I've never for one second said that.”

Even if Tom does not have the favour of some royal members, he will be celebrated by the Queen on his special day.