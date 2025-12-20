Tom Holland receives new title as ‘Brand New Day’ filming wraps

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has officially called "cut," announcing that filming on a new chapter of the web-slinger’s saga has come to a close.

Bringing the production one big swing closer to theaters, the American filmmaker took to his Instagram on Friday, December 19, to share the exciting news and described Tom Holland as "relentless" and "fearless."

Alongside a two-photo carousel, featuring himself with Holland and a snapshot with the whole team, he penned a moving tribute for his crew and family.

"I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of," Cretton began the caption. "To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back."

In addition to expressing gratitude for his wife Nicola "Nikki" Chapman -whom he married in 2016- he went on to include their two children in the credits, "To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions."

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings maker then mentioned his "amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters" and his "unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity."

Tom Holland shares bts from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming

"I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen," he added before giving a special shout out to the star of the set, "to @tomholland2013 , [thank you] for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!"

For the unversed, filming for Brand New Day began in August 2025 with location filming in Glasgow, Scotland, while soundstage work occurred at Pinewood Studios in England.

On August 2, Holland, 29, sent fans into a frenzy with the Spidey suit reveal video. "Are you ready? - 7.31.2026" he captioned the clip, mentioning the release date of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, July 31, 2026.

Two days later the English actor shared a glimpse from the shooting of the highly-anticipated movie with two photos from the set and a message that read, "Spider-Man Brand New Day 1."

August 10 marked the final glimpse fans got from the set by the UK-born, when he shared a behind-the-scenes montage capturing the magic in motion.

From Holland being welcomed by the crew and suiting up, to pulling off stunts, filming scenes, waving to onlookers, and posing with excited fans, everything was included in the post which was captioned, "Day one back in the suit. #SpiderManBrandNewDay - in theatres 7.31.26."