NFL hall of fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen dies at 91

Washington football legend Sonny Jurgensen’s cause of death has not revealed yet

February 06, 2026

Sonny Jurgensen, the golden-armed Hall of Fame quarterback who became a beloved legend for the Washington Commanders franchise has died at the age of 91.

The news of his demise is confirmed by his family on Friday, February 6, in a statement circulated by the team.

The family said: “We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the legends in Canton.”

During his legendary career, he played 18 seasons in the NFL. In his final 11 years, he played for Washington after a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles in 1964.

He made five Pro Bowl appearances, and he was named First Team All-Pro in 1961. He was also league passing yardage leader five times. He was fearless and intellectually competitive, and he completed his career having thrown for 32,224 yards and 255 touchdowns.

After his retirement in 1974, he started working as a radio and television broadcaster for Washington games, becoming a household name for generation of fans.

Jurgensen’s death marks the end of an era for one of the most iconic and talented passers in NFL history. 

