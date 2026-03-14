‘Netanyahu is not dead’: Officials push back as viral ‘six fingers’ video sparks hoax

A fiery video address delivered by Benjamin Netanyahu amid the escalating conflict with Iran has initiated death speculations as users spotted that the footage was generated by artificial intelligence.

The controversy erupted when he posted a speech to his official X account on March 13.

Within hours, social media users dissected the video and found a critical flaw i.e., “six fingers appeared on Netanyahu’s right hand as he gestured near a microphone.”

Considering the distorted hands and unusual appearance, the video’s authenticity was questioned widely online.

While some users suggested that an AI avatar is being used to deliver messages to avoid his live appearance, some fuel his death rumours.

The death rumours are further linked to the observations that his son, Yair, has not posted on X (Formerly Twitter) since March 9.

However, despite the viral storm, there’s no authentic evidence of such claims. Several organisations and verified news outlets have confirmed that Netanyahu remains alive and continues to make public appearances amid the ongoing war.

Regarding the “six fingers” conspiracy, it is explained that the anomaly can be an optical illusion caused by the angle of his hand.