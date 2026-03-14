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Iran declares Ukraine ‘legitimate target' over drone support

Kyiv has not yet specified which countries will get assistance to counter drones

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Iran declares Ukraine ‘legitimate target over drone support
Iran declares Ukraine ‘legitimate target' over drone support

Iran has declared Ukraine a legitimate target in its ongoing war against the United States (U.S.) and Israel after Ukraine expressed readiness to provide assistance in countering the Iranian Shahed “Kamikaze” drones.

Ukraine has been fighting Russia for over four years and has extensive experience in downing Iranian drones used by Russian troops. Earlier, Ukraine offered help and according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, eleven countries have asked for help, including the United States (U.S.) and Gulf countries.

Multiple reports suggest Iranian drones cost around $50,000 to build while interceptor missiles from the U.S. MIM-104 Patriot cost around $2 million each. This price difference makes it extremely expensive to continue using Patriot missiles against Iranian drones.

The Ukrainian-built interceptor costs around $5000 and could prove effective against Iran’s drones targeting Israel and American military bases in the Middle East.

Kyiv has not yet specified which countries will get assistance to counter drones; however, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will help only those who help protect the lives of Ukrainians.

Now, Iran has responded and declared Ukraine to be a legitimate military target in its retaliation campaign against the U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes, which have so far killed more than 2,000 people.

The head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Ebrahim Azizi, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, failed Ukraine has effectively become involved in the War and, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has turned its entire territory into a legitimate target for Iran.”

Iran and Ukraine have not yet directly attacked each other. However, Ukrainian officials previously welcomed reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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