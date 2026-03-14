China approves mass production of brain implant that lets paralysed patients move again

China is pacing itself to become a world leader in medical technology as it has authorized the first high-volume production of Chinese built brain-computer interface, in a major competition for Elon Musk’s Neuralink Corp.

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) authorised the world’s first commercial use of the brain-computer interface (BCI) developed by Chinese company Neuracle Medical Technology.

The device is designed to help paralysed people regain some movement in their hands. BCIs help reconnect brain signals with arms and hands that become disconnected in case of serious injuries to the spinal cord.

It connects the patient’s nervous system with devices capable of interpreting their brain activity, thus allowing them to control digital devices or prosthetic limbs. Patients use sheer force of their thought to use a computer or move prosthetic hands, following the implantation of the BCI device in their brain.

According to state-owned China Global Television Network (CGTN), the system works by detecting brain signals, which are then translated by software and sent to the robotic machine that the person wants to use.

Patients between ages 18 and 60, having paralysis for more than a year were eligible to use the device. Another prerequisite is that the patient must have been in stable condition for at least six months.

China has added BCI technology to its national strategic priority list and plans to include it in the country’s upcoming national economic plan.