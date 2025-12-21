Andrew ends 2025 on unexpected good note despite his ‘shameful' deeds

Andrew receives good news as 2025 comes to end

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has apparently still not paid the price for his deeds, as he received one more piece of good news.

In the coming days, the former Duke of York is set to leave Royal Lodge, a stern decision made by King Charles after his ties with Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in the media.

Now, there are talks that Andrew might move to Marsh Farm, located in King's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

According to reports, the house requires serious renovation, and the expenses will be covered by the monarch, a welcome update for Andrew.

Royal commentators were saying that the former Prince will be left alone in the new property, but Jennie Bond does not think this way.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said that Andrew is "not quite as out in the cold as it may seem," as he is very much familiar with the town since his childhood.

She added, "Marsh Farm appears to be a perfectly pleasant old farmhouse, set in its own grounds. Apparently, it will need a fair bit of work, but if that’s true, it will undoubtedly be done at the King’s own expense."

Jennie claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie's father must have friends in the area, which means his future will not be as lonely as it is predicted.

Moreover, there are high chances that Andrew might take on and off flights to the UAE, as he has "still has many wealthy friends around the world and has at least one offer of a palatial house in the Middle East if he wants it."

"He has his daughters and grandchildren, and his brother is picking up his living expenses. It’s a lot more than many people. So he really doesn’t have much to complain about," Jennie shared.