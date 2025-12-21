King Charles, Prince William special celebration ruined: Here's why

King Charles and Prince William left furious after the royal family suffered further embarrassment, especially during the festive season.

For the unversed, a new photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lying on the lap of five women, has emerged, which is part of the Epstein Files.

The former Duke of York was seen in a good moon, whereas the faces of women have been concealed. Behind them, the convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was spotted standing.

Now, discussing the possible reaction of the monarch and his firstborn, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk, "It appears that the photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of a row of women with Ghislaine Maxwell looking on was taken at a black tie event at Sandringham, according to Sky News."

He shared that the King and William "will have been expecting further embarrassments to emerge featuring Andrew and possibly his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. This is certainly a bizarre image."

The key members of the firm will find the controversial photo "embarrassing," Richard claimed.

"Andrew’s behaviour and lack of any repentance will undoubtedly have infuriated King Charles and the future monarch William.