Palace shares shocking update as Princess health deteriorates: ‘surgery’

December 22, 2025

King Charles gave the good news about his cancer battle earlier this month, sharing that the doctors can now “scale back” his treatment.

It is anticipated that the monarch is close to joining Kate Middleton, who is remission after battling cancer for nine months last year.

While the British royals are ready to end 2025 on a positive note about their health, the Norwegian royals are sadly not as lucky. The Royal House shared an upsetting development about their Crown Princess.

The 52-year-old future Queen of Norway, Princess Mette-Marit, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. The royal had been getting treatment for the disease in which the “build-up of scar tissue makes it challenging for the lungs to carry oxygen into the bloodstream”.

The official statement revealed that after a number of tests were carried out during autumn, “a clear worsening” has been seen in the princess’s health and the doctors are now moving towards “an evaluation for potential lung transplant surgery”.

“We are reaching the point where a lung transplant will be necessary, and we are undertaking the necessary preparations to ensure that this will be possible when the time comes,” said. Are Martin Holm, Professor and Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Rikshospitalet University Hospital.

“At present, no decision has been taken as to when the Crown Princess will be placed on the lung transplant waiting list.” 

The royal has to maintain a “targeted exercise regimen, rest and physical restitution” during this time, as advised by the medical team.

