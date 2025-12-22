 
Kate Winslet admits being resistant to act in 'Goodbye June'

December 22, 2025

Kate Winslet has made a shocking confession about her role in directorial debut film, Goodbye June.

Initially, the 50-year-old was going to produce and star in the film, which was written by her son Joe Anders. But then she also came on board as a director.

Eventually, she realized that it would get tough for her to do three jobs at a time, even though she admitted being a multitasker.

“I know I’m good at multitasking, but this is too many things”, Kate claimed.

The Titanic actress revealed that she frantically made efforts to recast herself in the movie. She also had a list of handful people, who could have been brilliant in the role.

In conversation with Digital Spy, The Holiday star added, “I desperately tried to recast myself [and] had a really good list of a handful of people who would have been absolutely brilliant in that role.”

But then the star cast of Goodbye June that included Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough convinced Winslet to play the character of Julia.

The Hollywood star said, “But at that point… well, first of all, Netflix were like, ‘Uh-uh’ and secondly, I’d cast all these incredible actors.”

“How could I not go and play with them? Because that’s what we do. We play, we pretend and it’s an amazing thing.”

Kate never wanted to be a director, but she only took the job because his son’s script impressed her. 

