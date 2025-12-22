Jennifer Aniston’s first Christmas with Jim Curtis inside details revealed

Jennifer Aniston headed into the holiday season with a smile this year as she prepared to celebrate this Christmas with her beau Jim Curtis for the very first time.

The Friends icon made her romance public in November when she shared a heartfelt birthday post for Curtis, marking his 50th.

Soon after, the couple stepped out together on the red carpet, confirming that their relationship is moving quickly and comfortably.

An insider told Closer that Aniston felt genuinely excited about Christmas again after so many years of spending it mostly alone.

“Jen’s so excited to spend her first Christmas with Jim and she wants to go all out this year,” the close source said, also adding that not being alone anymore felt special for her.

This festive season also brought a new dynamic in her life, as Curtis’s teenage son Aidan was also wanted to join them.

According to the insider, the Murder Mystery actress was looking forward to welcoming him into her home and making him feel at ease

However, she was said to be curious about the life coach’s holiday traditions while also keeping healthy boundaries.

Close friends are also expected to join their celebration for the first time together, including Jason Bateman and his family, along with Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid later in the evening.

The source, moreover, further revealed that planning the gathering brought Jennifer and Jim closer.