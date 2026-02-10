Fred Smith, Blondie and Television guitarist, dead at 77 after long illness

Smith's wife revealed that he fought and lost his battle with cancer

Fred Smith, the bassist best known for shaping the sound of influential New York punk band Television after leaving Blondie, has died at the age of 77.

His death was announced by bandmate Jimmy Rip on Friday, February 6, with Smith’s wife, Paula Cereghino, later confirming to The New York Times that he died on February 5 following a battle with cancer. However, an official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Rip, who joined Television in 2007, paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, remembering Smith as both a longtime collaborator and close friend.

“The legendary bassist for Television, Tom Verlaine and many others, Fred Smith, was not only my bandmate for 46 years — he was my true friend,” Rip wrote, praising his humour, musicianship, and generosity on the road. He added that Smith had “fought his illness long and hard” and remained hopeful, even as plans for a tour this year ultimately fell through.

Smith began his career in the early 1970s with Angel and the Snake, the band that later evolved into Blondie. In 1975, he left the group to join Television, replacing founding bassist Richard Hell. Alongside Tom Verlaine, Richard Lloyd, and Billy Ficca, Smith helped craft Marquee Moon, the band’s landmark 1977 debut that went on to influence generations of punk and alternative musicians.

Although Television initially disbanded in 1978 after releasing Adventure, Smith returned for the band’s 1992 reunion and continued performing with them into the 2010s. Outside of Television, he worked extensively with Verlaine and Lloyd on solo projects and collaborated with artists including The Roches, Willie Nile, and the Fleshtones.

Born Frederick Edward Lefkowitz on April 10, 1948, Smith is survived by his wife and his brother, Arthur.