Miley Cyrus opens up about loss that changed her life 'forever'

Miley Cyrus shared that she found comfort in music as she continued to heal from one of the most painful moments of her life.

Years after losing her Malibu home in a devastating wildfire, the Flowers hitmaker revealed that songwriting played a major role in helping her process the loss and move forward.

Miley lost the California house she shared with former partner Liam Hemsworth in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, just weeks before their wedding.

However, the fire destroyed a place filled with personal and creative memories, making the loss especially hard to forget.

The Wrecking Ball singer later said that the experience changed her deeply and reshaped how she viewed life.

While speaking to Variety, Cyrus explained that her song Dream As One, written for the film Avatar: Fire and Ash, was mainly inspired by her own journey.

The movie’s story follows a community forced to survive after their home is destroyed, a story she strongly connected with.

“It’s literally part of my life. Losing my home, rebuilding from the ground up,” she said, adding that music became her way to heal.

She continued, “Anytime I get to put something that I’ve experienced somewhere that gets to help other people, that’s really the medicine in music. It’s the truest healer.”

At the time of the fire, the End of the World singer was away on a work trip in South Africa and she married Hemsworth soon after.

In recent interviews, Miley confirmed her Malibu home has finally been rebuilt after seven years.