Why Ukraine's Heraskevych was disqualified from 2026 Winter Olympics? Details inside

The Ukrainian athlete generated another controversy after going against the rules set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The International Olympic Committee in a statement, said that skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has been kicked out from the Milan-Cortina Games due to “refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines.”

The IOC added further, “Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladyslav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be able to start his race at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning.”

The Ukrainian athlete was disqualified from the skeleton racing event when there were only 21 minutes left before the first round of the men’s skeleton race on Thursday, February 12, in Cortina.

Vladyslav Heraskevych from Ukraine was kicked out from the Milan Cortina 2026 for his symbolic gesture to carry a helmet showing solidarity with Ukrainians who lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The helmet Heraskevych had intended to wear carried images of Ukrainian athletes killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, which broke out in 2022.

Ukraine's Heraskevych was disqualified from 2026 Winter Olympics? Here's why

Why was Heraskevych disqualified from Winter Olympics?

Heraskevych had the backing of Ukrainian President Zelensky, but what cost the athlete his disqualification was violating the rules set by the International Olympic Committee.

For context, the athletes are allowed to express their views only during press conferences and on social media, but not during the event.

However, the IOC made attempts to convince Heraskevych to change his mind, but the efforts failed.