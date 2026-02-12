WhatsApp adding separate tab for Meta AI in major revamp

The leading messaging platform, WhatsApp, has announced to add a dedicated tab for its Meta AI feature, a move that's likely signalling Meta's increasing focus on directing more focus towards artificial intelligence (AI).

Farewell to WhatsApp's Communities tab

The separate Meta AI tab in WhatsApp marks the end of the Communities tab, which has long remained one of the key spots on the app's home interface's navigation bar at the bottom.

WhatsApp's internal data revealed that most users manage their groups and communities directly from the Chats tab, disregarding the Communities tab, which is why it is going to be replaced with the Meta AI tab. By doing so, WhatsApp is cleaning up the interface while making its AI assistant an indispensable functionality, as noted by PhoneWorld.

What's new in Meta AI separate tab?

Not only is the Meta AI tab just a shortcut to a chatbot, but it's also designed to be a central command centre for all of Meta's generative tools.

The beta leak also hints that expected features include real-time voice calls with the AI assistant, a creative studio for generating images and animating photos, and a dedicated section for managing conversation history and AI memory.

The removal of the floating AI button and the inclusion of a dedicated tab could be acclaimed more by minimalists, as it stops the "clutter" on the chat screen while giving power users a dedicated space to create and converse.

As WhatsApp is getting geared up to move Communities into the background, it's clear that Meta's vision for 2026 is an app that doesn't just send messages but also thinks.