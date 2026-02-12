 
Geo News

Chile launches Latam-GPT as Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias

Chile's Science Minister Aldo Valle says Latam-GPT is created to counter stereotypes and generalisations about Latin American people and countries

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Chile launches Latam-GPT as Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias
Chile launches Latam-GPT as Latin American AI to combat US-centric bias

Chile has unveiled Latam-GPT, an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model tailored specifically for Latin America to counter the US-centric bias which is common in global AI systems.

Latam-GPT is developed by the Chilean National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (Cenia) and is trained on millions of data points from across the region, showing a rich cultural diversity.

Addressing bias and promoting regional sovereignty

President Gabriel Boric spoke about the importance of Latam-GPT in positioning Latin America as an active and sovereign player in the future digital economy. “We're at the table — we're not on the menu,” he said.

Chile's Science Minister Aldo Valle also reflected that the model was created to counter stereotypes and generalisations about Latin American people and countries. He also warned that without regional involvement, Latin America might substantially lose its cultural heritage in the AI ​​revolution.

What sets Latam-GPT apart from commercial AI models such as ChatGPT or Google's Gemini is that it is open-source, allowing programmers across Latin America to customise it as per their needs.

Universities, libraries, government bodies, and civil society organisations in countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay have contributed immensely to the development of Latam-GPT.

It is mainly trained on Spanish and Portuguese content, and Latam-GPT's developers plan to incorporate Indigenous Latin American languages.

The model is capable of recognising regional slang, idioms, and speech patterns, and is therefore more relevant to local users.

With a modest budget of $550,000 and plans to train future versions on a supercomputer in northern Chile, it is believed that Latam-GPT would empower Latin America with AI that respects its distinct identity and needs.

Meta US trial: Instagram chief refutes kids' social media addiction allegations
Meta US trial: Instagram chief refutes kids' social media addiction allegations
Attorney General Pam Bondi's fiery testimony shocks judiciary panel
Attorney General Pam Bondi's fiery testimony shocks judiciary panel
FBI investigators found key evidence in Nancy Guthrie 'abduction' case: Find out here video
FBI investigators found key evidence in Nancy Guthrie 'abduction' case: Find out here
New Xbox controller with built-in Wi-Fi in the works, might launch in 2026
New Xbox controller with built-in Wi-Fi in the works, might launch in 2026
Uber Eats new AI assistant for grocery cart creation out now: Quicker and easier shopping
Uber Eats new AI assistant for grocery cart creation out now: Quicker and easier shopping
Trump orders Pentagon to buy coal-fired electricity for military bases
Trump orders Pentagon to buy coal-fired electricity for military bases
Why James Van Der Beek's widow made funds appeal hours after his death?
Why James Van Der Beek's widow made funds appeal hours after his death?
Apple's updated Siri delayed again: Here's when it might finally release
Apple's updated Siri delayed again: Here's when it might finally release