Meghan Markle’s boldest holiday move has everyone talking

Meghan Markle has officially joined Team Classics this holiday season with a perfectly curated Christmas soundtrack of timeless favourites.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a jolly behind the scenes video on Instagram.

The clip stitched together with cheerful outtakes from her Netflix lifestyle special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Meghan was seen crafting at a cosy table, mixing up drinks, wrapping presents at her mansion in Montecito, and bustling around kitchen.

The 16 song playlist opens on a mellow, nostalgic note, pairing Norah Jones and Laufey’s softly modern take of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, before gliding into Ella Fitzgerald’s Winter Wonderland and Ingrid Michaelson’s wintry ballad Looks Like a Cold Cold Winter.

Fans won’t be surprised to see Michael Bublé making the cut.

Meghan has long counted the crooner as a friend and once revealed he even crafted a playlist for her back in her Tig.

This year, his soulful rendition of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) earns a prime spot.

Elsewhere, the playlist reads like a who’s who of holiday legends.

Frank Sinatra brings the romance with I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, Ray Charles’ Baby It’s Cold Outside, while Dinah Washington, Eartha Kitt and Mariah Carey each deliver their own iconic seasonal moments.

Carey’s inclusion carries extra resonance. The Duchess interviewed the superstar on her Archetypes podcast in 2022.

Tracks from Etta James, Donny Hathaway and Otis Redding inject depth and a touch of church-hall Christmas spirit.

In her caption, she signed off with season’s greetings and a wink: “All the sounds of the season… Wishing you a safe and cosy Christmas! Enjoy!”

Meghan and Prince Harry are creating their own Christmas traditions with their children, Archie and Lilibet, and her mother, Doria Ragland.

