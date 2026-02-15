iOS 26.3 brings extra iPhone security: Find out if your iPhone is compatible

Apple recently released iOS 26.3 and quickly came into the limglight for bringing iPhone closer to the most-wanted iOS 26.4 Beta, which is expected to introduce new features for Siri 2.0.

iPhone's new Limit Precise Location feature

While some iPhone users are reeling from the disappointment caused by delayed Siri, the key reason for immense traction is the new security feature in iOS 26.3 called "Limit Precise Location." It is designed for specific iPhone models equipped with Apple-designed modem chips (C1 or C1X) and prevents cellular networks from accessing precise location data.

Once you enable the Limit Precise Location feature, carriers can only determine your general neighbourhood rather than your exact address. So, privacy is guaranteed.

But some users may be disappointed as many of the expected enhancements have been delayed and will roll out with iOS 26.5 and iOS 27.

Which iPhone models are compatible with Limit Precise Location feature?

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

M5 iPad Pro

To use this feature, users must be using a supported carrier, such as:

Germany: Telekom

UK: EE, BT

US: Boost Mobile

Thailand: AIS, True

How to enable Limit Precise Location feature

To activate Limit Precise Location, go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data on your device. If you have multiple SIMs, select one and scroll down to Limit Device Protection. Toggle the setting on or off, after which you may need to restart your iPhone.