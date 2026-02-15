Daytona 500 2026: How to watch NASCAR’s biggest race live online

NASCAR’s most anticipated race, the 68th annual Daytona 500, is set to start on Sunday, February 15, with Kyle Bush on pole position.

The updated race time is scheduled to drop at 2:13 p.m. ET after NASCAR moved the start time up one hour due to expected bad weather conditions at Daytona International Speedway.

Race will start streaming on 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The excitement of fans is skyrocketing as Busch, who has won 63 Cup Series races, has never secured victory in the Daytona 500 despite 21 starts, will lead the field from the No. 1 position.

Behind Busch are Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Chase Elliot, and Ryan Blaney, who round out the top five starters.

How to stream the Daytona 500 for free?

Viewers without cable can livestream the race using several streaming services offering free trials:

DirecTV: It carries FOX in its streaming packages with a five-day free trial. After the trial, the MyNews Genre Pack costs $39.99 monthly, while the sports-focused MySports pack costs $69.99.

Fubo: It offers a five-day free trial with FOX included in all packages. It costs $55.99 monthly after a discounted first month.

Hulu + Live TV: It provides a three-day free trial, renewing at $89.99 monthly once the trial concludes.

The Daytona 500 in 2026 signals the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series racing season, with 40 drivers battling for supremacy on the storied 2.5-mile racing facility.