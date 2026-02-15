Measles outbreak escalates: How to keep your children safe?

A measles outbreak has hit schools in the UK, with at least 34 children affected across north London schools.

The officials have warned that cases can increase to 60 as the highly contagious disease continues to spread.

Meanwhile, the West Midlands has recorded 25 confirmed cases this year, accounting for 26% of England’s total.

In 2025, around 76 cases were recorded in the region.

Experts note that the outbreak comes as vaccination is dangerously low. Around 84.4% of UK children had received both MMR doses by age five in 2024-25, far below the 95% WHO target needed for herd immunity.

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the UK has lost its measles elimination status.

To protect your children, you need to:

Ensure that your child is vaccinated. Most cases are seen in people who have not been vaccinated yet. Therefore, make sure that children get the first dose at 12-15 months and the second dose at 4-6 years

If you have an international travel plan, infants aged 6-11 months should receive an early MMR shot

Encourage frequent handwashing and maintain basic hygiene

In case of exposure, contact a doctor immediately

Symptoms of Measles

Before the common rash, affected children develop symptoms like:

Cough

Runny nose

Fever

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Health officials urge parents to check their children’s immunisation status urgently, particularly ahead of half-term travel.