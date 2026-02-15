AT&T finds T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool misleading, files lawsuit: Here's more

AT&T finds T-Mobile's Easy Switch tool misleading, files lawsuit

In the wake of the saturation that has taken over the telecom market, providers are competing to gain each other's customers as growth has slowed, and this is where T-Mobile landed the Easy Switch tool, claiming it allows customers to switch from AT&T or Verizon in just 15 minutes.

But AT&T thinks a bit differently about T-Mobile's 15 Minutes claim, as it has claimed the feature misleads customers and has filed an updated lawsuit against T-Mobile.

AT&T accuses T-Mobile of misleading practices

T-Mobile's Easy Switch feature is available in T-Mobile's T-Life app, and it is assisted by AI to analyse customer accounts and recommend suitable T-Mobile plans.

It initially required full account access, now only billing information is needed. Yet this change looks insufficient for AT&T, arguing that T-Mobile's Switching Made Easy campaign misrepresents savings, as well as the switching process.

The tool exaggerates savings by including optional extras and bundles to create an inflated comparison against premium AT&T, AT&T maintained.

Moreover, AT&T believes that while the checkout process may take 15 minutes, the complete transition—including activation and number transfer—can take hours or even days. The T-Mobile rival contends that this inconsistency misleads customers about the true costs and benefits of switching.

Verizon has raised similar concerns, claiming T-Mobile's advertisements exaggerate savings in a bid to outdo competitors.

Despite the ongoing disputes, T-Mobile said that it offers more value than its rivals, with a significant portion of its customers opting for premium plans. This competition makes it clear that effective savings messaging is crucial in attracting new subscribers.