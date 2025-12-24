Adam Sandler steps out for rare date with wife Jackie

Adam Sandler and his wife are enjoying quality time with each other sans their kids.

The Happy Gilmore star and his wife, whom he met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999 when she portrayed a waitress in the film, stepped out for a rare date night over the weekend in Malibu California

On Sunday, December 21, the celebrity couple, who have been married since June 2003, grabbed dinner at Nobu.

For the outing, the Grown Ups alum sported his signature laid back style, wearing a white zip-up hoodie with horizontal stripes across the chest.

He paired it with bright blue track pants and loafers.

As for Jakie, who is also an actress and a producer, she was clad in an all-black outfit.

The 59-year-old actor shares two daughters, Sunny Madeline Sandler, 17, and Sadie Madison Sandler, 19, with his wife.

Before being spotted out and about recently, the couple went on a glamorous date earlier this month.

On Monday, December 1, they graced the red carpet at the 2025 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

For the first major event of awards season, the Just Go With It actor ditched his usual casual style, consisting of hoodies and trousers, for a suit and tie.

Meanwhile, his wife complemented him in a sleek black dress paired with gold heels and a matching gold clutch.