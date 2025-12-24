Ice Spice, Latto put beef rumours to rest With 'Gyatt'

Ice Spice is finally addressing the long-rumoured feud with Latto, making it clear there was never real drama between them.

The Bronx rapper shut down the speculation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Monday, December 22, where she was asked about the rumored beef and how it led to their collaboration on Gyatt.

“Um, what made me wanna squash it? It wasn’t a real beef to begin with, to be honest,” Ice Spice, 25, said.

She also shared that filming the Gyatt music video was nothing but good vibes.

“The whole video was so fun,” she recalled. “It was like, everybody was just joking around the whole time, to the point where, like, I remember my manager was like, ‘Can y’all wrap it up? Hurry up.’ It was really fun. Shoutout to Latto.”

Ice Spice and Latto, 27, released Gyatt in September, ending years of fan speculation that the two rappers had been at odds since 2023. The song’s wrestling-themed cover art fueled buzz, especially after lyrics appeared to reference past tension.

“I s--- on hoes for sure, but I ain't into the scat,” Latto rapped, referencing Ice Spice’s 2024 song Think U the S--- (Fart).

“I turn around and thick s--- has entered the chat, okay,” she added.

Rumours of beef originally surfaced as Ice Spice worked closely with Nicki Minaj, while Latto collaborated with Cardi B—two artists known for their own rivalry. Both rappers were also believed to have traded subtle social media jabs.

Ice Spice previously denied any feud in a July 2024 Rolling Stone interview, saying, “I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her ‘What’s the issue?’ it’d be like a blank stare.”