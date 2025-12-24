Nick Reiner reports spark conversation on Schizophrenia after parents murder

Nick Reiner was reportedly receiving treatment for schizophrenia before the alleged killing of his parents, director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Times and KNBC reported that Nick, 32, had been prescribed medication for the mental illness, citing sources familiar with the situation. NBC News also reported that he was first diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago.

Schizophrenia is often misunderstood but is treatable, says psychiatrist Dr Molly “Mary” Conlon, who oversees the inpatient program at Northwell Health’s Zucker Hillside Hospital. Conlon is not connected to Nick Reiner or the case.

“Psychosis is a term that really encompasses a broad range of experiences,” Conlon explained. “Typically, this includes changes in a person's thoughts, perceptions, or beliefs and can lead to symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, suspiciousness, and social withdrawal."

She added, “People can experience disorganised thinking and speech and changes in their movements. They can also experience lack of motivation, social withdrawal, and cognitive changes, including challenges with memory, attention and focus.”

During psychosis, “a person's thoughts and perceptions are disrupted, and they may have difficulty recognizing what is real and what is not,” Conlon said.

However, she stresses that “most people with psychosis are not violent.” In fact, they are “far more likely to be victims of violence themselves.”

“People living with schizophrenia are no more violent than the rest of the population if they are receiving effective treatment,” she said, noting that medication changes can be a vulnerable period requiring close monitoring.

Schizophrenia affects about 1% of Americans and is usually diagnosed in late adolescence or early adulthood. Treatment includes medication, therapy, and support services.

“With proper treatment,” Conlon said, “recovery from this illness is possible.”