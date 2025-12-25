Epic Games store offering ‘The Callisto Protocol' for free during Christmas today

Epic Games store offering ‘The Callisto Protocol’ for free during Christmas

In line with a spree of Christmas holiday offerings from some of the prominent gaming franchises, the Epic Games Store is offering "The Callisto Protocol" for free for a limited time.

This offer is valid for 24 hours, expiring today, December 25, at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET / 5 PM CET).

Released in 2022, The Callisto Protocol is a sci-fi horror game developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by Glen Schofield, the creator of “Dead Space.”

Although it faced criticism for technical issues and repetitive combat, the game has been well-received for its AAA production quality and immersive atmosphere.

It was given “Fair” rating on OpenCritic with an average score of 67 and a 41% reviewer recommendation rate.

This high-value title is originally priced at $59.99, but it is not new to the giveaway. Once it was also offered for free on the Epic Games Store during a week-long period in late August 2024. For those who missed that opportunity, this could be a renewed chance to claim it at no cost.

As of December 24, the Epic Games Store's 2025 holiday season giveaway has provided eight games, amounting to a total of nearly $275 in value.

Following the expiration of The Callisto Protocol, Epic will unveil Mystery Game #9, with high-profile releases expected on December 25 and December 31.