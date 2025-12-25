Diddy files new legal demand after sentence extension

Sean Diddy Combs has been under arrest since September, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs has filed a new appeal against his imprisonment with claims against the judge’s verdict.

The 56-year-old disgraced music mogul filed the legal motion on Tuesday, in which his lawyers demanded his immediate release.

The filing accused Judge Arun Subramanian of acting like a “thirteenth juror” in the sex trafficking trial which wrapped up earlier this year.

“The judge defied the jury’s verdict and found Combs ‘coerced,’ ‘exploited,’ and ‘forced’ his girlfriends to have sex and led a criminal conspiracy,” the documents obtained by Page Six, claimed, adding that Diddy was punished for the charges he was acquitted of.

The legal documents alleged that the court gave the ruling based on all evidence which would have been “irrelevant” after the charges were not proven, instead of only the evidence for charges he was convicted of.

The appeal concluded with the demand for an “immediate release and either grant a judgment of acquittal or vacate and remand for resentencing.”

After the trial which went on for two months, the Last Night rapper was found guilty of two out of five charges he was accused of, and sentenced to 50 months in prison.