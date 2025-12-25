007 First Light won't release in March 2026: Here's the new timeline

It seems that die-hard James Bond fans need to wait a bit longer to see 007 First Light release, as IO Interactive (IOI) has officially delayed its debut date to May 27, 2026.

Originally, 007 First Light was scheduled to be launched on March 27, 2026. IOI CEO Hakan Abrak publicised the delay on social media.

Regarding what pushed the company to undertake a two-month postponement, he explained that while the game is playable from start to finish, the team requires two additional months to polish and refine the experience.

He further emphasised the importance of meeting high standards for fans and appeared confident that this delay would be beneficial for both fans and the game.

The CEO also made promises of more updates during early 2026.

007 First Light will be based on the origins of a rookie James Bond, wherein players will embark on a mission to earn the iconic “00” status and license to kill.

Irish actor Patrick Gibson voices the young Bond, while Grammy Award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz plays the main antagonist, a mysterious figure named “Bawma.”

007 First Light will also feature familiar characters like Q and M, alongside new characters created specifically for this title.

IOI made it clear that the gameplay will not mimic their Hitman franchise, stating that it will instead focus on action coupled with classic espionage elements.

The new May release date brings 007 First Light in line with other titles like Paralives, The Relic: First Guardian, and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Moreover, the delay in 007 First Light's release creates a six-month gap between this game and the release of GTA 6, which is now set to come out on November 19, 2026.