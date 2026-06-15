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Levi's FIFA World Cup controversy explained: Brand teases new logo after viral moment

Levi’s updated its logo on Instagram following World Cup controversy
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 15, 2026

Levi’s FIFA World Cup controversy explained: Brand teases new logo after viral moment
Levi’s FIFA World Cup controversy explained: Brand teases new logo after viral moment 

Amid FIFA World Cup 2026 fever, Levi’s caught the attention of fans worldwide.

The reason is FIFA’s own strict rules.

As part of FIFA’s “clean venue” policy, non-tournament sponsors must have their logos removed or covered. So, when Levi’s Stadium in California was chosen to host matches, the famous batwing logo had to be covered with a large white tarp.

Due to this, the stadium's name was also temporarily changed to “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.”

The brand, however, added some fun to the situation by posting a video on their official Instagram with the caption: “Welcoming the world to the beautiful [redacted] stadium!”

The video amassed around 35.7M views, sparking a wave of online applause.

Following the hype, Levi's also updated its logo on Instagram, teasing World Cup fans. 

Since then, however, the post has managed to receive hundreds of thousands of likes, thus illustrating how effective marketing can be achieved when brands are asked to go away.

In using humour and the image itself, Levi’s was able to create a more significant hype than anything an advertisement could achieve.

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