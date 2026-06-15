Dana White reveals UFC's next 'once-in-a-lifetime' event after Freedom 250

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) founder and CEO Dana White has surprised the combat sports fans with another iconic event following the conclusion of his promotion’s “one-of-one” event at the White House.

The 56-year-old American businessman described the White House event, dubbed UFC Freedom 250, as a massive success, adding that the promotion hit the numbers it sought for its $60 million production.

The event was held to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. independence day and it also coincided with the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

White ruled out the possibility of such an event ever again, saying, “I can’t afford it. I’ll never do the Sphere again, and we’ll never do this again.”

His statement comes after President Trump earlier hinted at more potential fights as he said that the iconic structure, the Iron Claw, built in the White House lawn by UFC could stay there forever.

Despite ruling out another White House card, White revealed that the UFC is exploring a "Fight for Troops" event at an American military base in 2027.

White said he discussed the event with Trump, adding, "The president wanted it to happen this year, but I told him, 'Sir, I need at least a year to recover financially from the White House event.'”

He said that coordinating such an event with the military will take time.