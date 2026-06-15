Ilia Topuria's coach breaks silence after defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250

Ilia Topuria’s head coach, who is also the fighter’s elder brother, has broken his silence following the UFC Freedom 250 main event defeat against Justin Gaethje.

Topuria’s coach Aleksandre Topuria expressed pride in his fighter and younger brother after the brutal defeat to Gaethje.

Taking to Instagram, Aleksandre wrote, “Proud of everything you do and have done, my brother. In Victory, in learning, always grateful to God for everything.”

According to Bloody Elbow, Aleksandre Topuria was the one who called off the fight rather than Ilia himself.

The 29-year-old “El Matador” headlined the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) iconic White House event. He appeared badly injured after absorbing huge blows from Gaethjem who secured the win by TKO in the fourth round.

The upset marked the first ever defeat of Topuria’s 18-fight professional career and his record now stands: 17-1-0. The Georgian-Spanish mixed martial arts athlete took visible damage as he was helped out of the Octagon after the bout.

UFC CEO Dana White described the Topuria-Gaethje fight as one of the greatest UFC bouts. He also revealed that La Leyenda was taken to hospital, adding that a broken orbital bone was detected.