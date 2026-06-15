Who was Roger Cook? Investigative journalist who made swindlers squirm

Roger Cook, the towering figure in investigative journalism, passed away at age 83 on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

His family said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Cook, who died peacefully on Saturday after a short illness.”

The statement, however, didn’t mention the cause of his death but added, “He will be deeply missed by all of us, and we ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult loss.”

Who was Roger James Cook?

Cook, a dedicated and passionate journalist who pursued stories through thick and thin, was credited with introducing the 'doorstep interview’ technique.

Cook was born in New Zealand in 1943 but relocated to the UK in the late 1960s.

Before moving to the UK, he started his journalism career in Australia.

Cook first joined BBC Radio 4, producing a range of shows from The World At One, the PM Programme, Checkpoint, and The World This Weekend.

He then moved to ITV in 1985 and produced the widely recognised show The Cook Report in 1987 for sixteen long years.

The Cook Report was highly rated as the top-notch current affairs show on the television landscape at the time.

He racked up television viewership of more than 12 million, with over 120 episodes over the course of 12 straight years.

Cook went on to win a Bafta Television special award for his work on The Cook Report in 1998.

Cook’s rigorous investigative journalism had created a ripple effect in the real world, with a number of his stories helping police investigations or even making key changes in the law.