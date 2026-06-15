Flash flood warning issued across central Texas: See which counties are affected

Flash flood warnings across multiple central Texas counties have been issued following a slow-moving cold front combined with abundant tropical moisture.

The warnings have already prompted rescue operations to rescue drivers from flooded low-water crossings.

On Monday, June 15, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning after rounds of heavy thunderstorms started training over the same areas, dumping 1 to 2 inches of rain within hours.

Which counties are under flash flood warnings?

As of now, flash flood warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Travis County, including Austin

Williamson County, including Round Rock and Cedar Park

Burnet County, including Kingsland

Blanco County

Llano County

Milam County, including Rockdale and Thorndale

For the entire KXAN viewing area, flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday evening, June 16.

Safety warnings

Authorities urge residents to follow flash flood safety rules and stay cautious. Keep updated on the warnings and don’t drive into water of unknown depth. Just 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday, with highs in the 80s. Conditions are expected to dry out by Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the 90s.