Flash flood warning issued across central Texas: See which counties are affected 

Published June 15, 2026
Flash flood warnings across multiple central Texas counties have been issued following a slow-moving cold front combined with abundant tropical moisture.
The warnings have already prompted rescue operations to rescue drivers from flooded low-water crossings.
On Monday, June 15, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning after rounds of heavy thunderstorms started training over the same areas, dumping 1 to 2 inches of rain within hours.
As of now, flash flood warnings are in effect for the following areas:
For the entire KXAN viewing area, flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday evening, June 16.
Authorities urge residents to follow flash flood safety rules and stay cautious. Keep updated on the warnings and don’t drive into water of unknown depth. Just 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday, with highs in the 80s. Conditions are expected to dry out by Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the 90s.