 
Geo News

Flash flood warning issued across central Texas: See which counties are affected

Texas map shows large parts of state under flash flood warnings as rescues begin
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 15, 2026

Flash flood warning issued across central Texas: See which counties are affected
Flash flood warning issued across central Texas: See which counties are affected 

Flash flood warnings across multiple central Texas counties have been issued following a slow-moving cold front combined with abundant tropical moisture.

The warnings have already prompted rescue operations to rescue drivers from flooded low-water crossings.

On Monday, June 15, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning after rounds of heavy thunderstorms started training over the same areas, dumping 1 to 2 inches of rain within hours.

Which counties are under flash flood warnings?

As of now, flash flood warnings are in effect for the following areas:

  • Travis County, including Austin
  • Williamson County, including Round Rock and Cedar Park
  • Burnet County, including Kingsland
  • Blanco County
  • Llano County
  • Milam County, including Rockdale and Thorndale

For the entire KXAN viewing area, flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday evening, June 16.

Safety warnings

Authorities urge residents to follow flash flood safety rules and stay cautious. Keep updated on the warnings and don’t drive into water of unknown depth. Just 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday, with highs in the 80s. Conditions are expected to dry out by Wednesday, with temperatures returning to the 90s. 

Is Strait of Hormuz reopened? See key terms Iran agreed to
Is Strait of Hormuz reopened? See key terms Iran agreed to
Levi's FIFA World Cup controversy explained: Brand teases new logo after viral moment
Levi's FIFA World Cup controversy explained: Brand teases new logo after viral moment
Lamine Yamal left out of Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde?
Lamine Yamal left out of Spain's World Cup opener against Cape Verde?
What is ‘cold blob'? Mysterious Atlantic anomaly explained
What is ‘cold blob'? Mysterious Atlantic anomaly explained
What is Roku, why is Fox Corp buying it for $22 billion?
What is Roku, why is Fox Corp buying it for $22 billion?
Ilia Topuria's coach breaks silence after defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250
Ilia Topuria's coach breaks silence after defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250
Who is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway's crown princess's son sentenced to 4 years
Who is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway's crown princess's son sentenced to 4 years
Oliver Tree didn't want his family to inherit his $4m fortune: Who will get it?
Oliver Tree didn't want his family to inherit his $4m fortune: Who will get it?