Oliver Tree didn't want his family to inherit his $4m fortune: Who will get it?

Oliver Tree's net worth has come under the spotlight after the singer died in a helicopter crash in Brazil at the age of 32.

The American musician, best known for viral hits such as Life Goes On, Miss You, and Alien Boy, was among six people killed when two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, June 14. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Following his tragic death, fans have turned their attention to Tree's fortune and career earnings. While estimates vary, the singer was widely reported to have amassed a multimillion-dollar net worth.

He became a millionaire through music sales, touring, merchandise, brand partnerships, and his large online presence.

According to Celebrity Networth, Oliver Tree had an estimated net worth of $4 million.

The American singing sensation enjoyed massive success throughout his career, accumulating billions of streams across major music platforms and building a global fanbase with his unconventional style and internet persona.

His albums included Ugly Is Beautiful, Cowboy Tears, and Love You Madly Hate You Badly, which was released earlier this year.

Interest in Tree's wealth has also grown after details of his unusual estate plans resurfaced online. Weeks before his death, the singer revealed that most of his posthumous earnings would not go to family members but instead to a foundation established to support future artists.

He said the organisation would use revenue generated from his music and intellectual property to fund creative projects.

Tree, whose real name was Oliver Tree Nickell, rose to prominence through a blend of alternative pop, electronic music and comedy-driven content.

He was in Brazil as part of his world tour when the fatal crash occurred, cutting short a career that had made him one of the most recognisable internet-era musicians.