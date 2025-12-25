 
Zelensky wishes for Putin to DIE in Christmas address after offering compromise

Moscow to respond as Zelensky pushes 20-point peace plan

December 25, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to create a demilitarised zone in Ukraine to end the war with Russia while making remarks widely interpreted as a wish for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s death in his Christmas address on Thursday.

The 47-year-old political leader shared a pre-recorded statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He said: “Today we all share one dream. And we make one wish together. May he (Putin) perish.”

He added that while people may wish privately, they were turning to God and asking for more, adding, “We ask for peace in Ukraine. We fight for it. We pray for it.”

This comes after he offered a conciliatory approach to Putin to end nearly four-year war against Russia. He expressed readiness to establish a demilitarised zone in the east of his country to speed up the peace plan negotiations.

In a separate address on one of the most celebrated occasions in the world, Ukraine's premier Yulia Svyrydenko expressed hope, saying, “Despite all the hardship brought by Russia. It is incapable of breaking our faith in one another and our unity.”

This comes after Zelensky’s meeting with the United States (U.S.) officials in Florida. He said Kyiv and Washington have reached consensus on most elements of the 20-point peace plan.

Moscow is expected to provide an official response to the peace plan on Monday. 

