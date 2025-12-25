Google AI Pro, Google One plan prices cut in half as year-end discount

Google AI Pro, Google One plans now available at 50% off

Adding to the Christmas holiday festivities, particularly for AI freaks with a knack for frequenting AI chatbots for everyday digital chores, Google has slashed the price of its AI Pro subscription by 50% as a year-end discount.

This steep discount on Google AI plans is especially for users who need to utilise the full suite of Gemini's capabilities, as free accounts only provide limited features.

Google AI Pro plan at half price

The annual AI Pro plan is now available for $100, a straight 50% cut from its regular price of $200. This subscription includes priority access to the latest Gemini model, higher rate limits for various AI tools, and additional features in Google Photos, besides many other benefits, according to Android Police.

Google One plan at 50% off

Besides the AI Pro discount, a similar 50% off offer is active on most Google One plans. The Basic plan, which provides 100GB of storage, is now just $10 for the year, plunging from $20. The Premium plan, offering 2TB of storage, can be bought for $50, down from $100.

This discount is only offered to new users. Existing subscribers or those who have previously paid for Google AI Pro will not be eligible for this offer.

Another thing of note is that the plan will auto-renew at the original price after one year unless the buyer cancels it.

The promotion is expected to expire in a few days, so interested users are advised to take advantage of this opportunity before it vanishes.