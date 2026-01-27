Former FIFA head calls for 2026 World Cup boycott over Trump's immigration policies

Former FIFA head calls for 2026 World Cup boycott due to Trump's immigration policies

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has also come out in support of a proposal to boycott the 2026 World Cup, questioning the United States (U.S.) suitability to host the mega sporting event citing President Donald Trump and his administration’s conduct at home and abroad.

The boycott calls are increasing as previously a German Football official and former chair of the FIFA Independent Governance Committee has also made similar suggestions.

In a post on X, Blatter, who headed the football body from 1998 to 2015, said, “For the fans, there's only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA! I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup.”

Earlier, Pieth criticised the Trump administration’s immigration policies advising fans to stay away from the U.S. and watch matches on TV, adding, “Upon arrival, fans will be put straight on the next flight home. If they are lucky enough.”

Previously, a German football official, President of Bundesliga club St. Pauli, Oke Gottlich, called for European teams to boycott the World Cup in protests against Trump’s efforts to takeover Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark.

The World Cup is scheduled from June 11 to July 19. Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will jointly host the 104 games.