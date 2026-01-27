Carlos Alcaraz shares emotional message for dad after historic Australian Open win

The Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz has shared an emotional message after clinching a historic victory, making a milestone maiden in the Australian Open on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The World No. 1 seed, Alcaraz won a hard-fought first set against Alex de Minaur before taking control to win 7-5, 6-2, 6-1, making history at Melbourne Park

The tennis GOAT, Carlos Alcaraz, during a light-hearted on-court interview, said when asked what it was like to have his father and brother with him.

His emotional reply made waves at Melbourne Park, “It’s great for me,” with a lit-up face.

He laughed as he recounted the locker room banter, saying, “Obviously, sometimes we just make some jokes in the locker room, like other players told me, like, 'You can’t play a football match with your team!”

“It’s funny, but I need it, I need my team, I need my people around me. They are the reason that I play such a great tennis because, off the court, they make me feel great, make me feel like I’m at home every single time,” Alcaraz expressed deep gratitude while speaking about his support system.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, who credits his team and family as the basis of his strong support system, will need them to keep performing at his peak.

He faces No. 3 seed and last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev in Friday’s semi-final.

For context, Alcaraz suffered a quarter-final defeat to Zverev here just two years ago, and this time the Spanish superstar won’t want history to repeat.

Carlos Alcaraz has two rest days ahead of the big showdown, and the 22-year-old can’t wait to get out on the golf course, which has somewhat over the years become a sort of tradition for him at Grand Slam tournaments.